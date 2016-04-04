When is the next Democratic debate?

Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders can’t seem to agree on a date for their next debate, which is supposed to take place before the April 19 New York primary.

Clinton offered a date of April 4 (tonight), but Sanders said no. In a press release this morning, Sanders offered April 10.

The two sides sent these statements to NPR:

“The Clinton campaign should stop playing games.”

“The Sanders campaign needs to stop with the games.”

It’s safe to say that the next debate remains TBD.