advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

When is the next Democratic debate?

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Democratic presidential hopefuls Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders can’t seem to agree on a date for their next debate, which is supposed to take place before the April 19 New York primary.

Clinton offered a date of April 4 (tonight), but Sanders said no. In a press release this morning, Sanders offered April 10. 

The two sides sent these statements to NPR:

“The Clinton campaign should stop playing games.”

“The Sanders campaign needs to stop with the games.”

It’s safe to say that the next debate remains TBD. 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life