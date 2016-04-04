advertisement
Yes, Groupon still exists…

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

…and it just received a $250 million cash infusion from an investment firm founded by former Comcast CFO Michael Angelakis, who started the company with $4 billion in capital from Comcast. Angelakis is taking a seat on Groupon’s board, and according to the WSJ, the e-commerce company will “pursue potential partnerships” with Comcast. 

