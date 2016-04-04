advertisement
Almost 22% of U.S. homes won’t have pay TV by the end of this year

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

An estimated 26.7 million households will have stopped paying for cable, satellite, or telco subscriptions by the end of 2016, an increase of over 4 million U.S. households over 2014, according to Canadian research firm Convergence Consulting Group. 

The number of cord-cutters quadrupled (try saying that four times in a row) in 2015, about four times the pace of 2014, per the firm’s research report, “The Battle for the North American Couch Potato.” Though pay TV revenue is expected to increase 2% this year, it lags the pace of over-the-top services, whose revenue is expected to climb 20% to $6.1 billion in 2016, reports Multichannel News. (On a personal note, I just re-attached the cord after cutting it two years ago. The verdict so far: Meh.)

