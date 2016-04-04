The FCC just introduced broadband fact sheets modeled after nutrition labels

Soon, Internet providers like Verizon and T-Mobile may distill factoids about their data plans—pricing, overage fees, data caps, and more—into “ broadband labels ,” as per the agency’s recommendation.

The push for transparency is part and parcel of the FCC’s net neutrality order, which requires Internet providers to clearly outline the costs of their services. Though the regulator seems to have drawn inspiration only from the formatting of nutrition labels, it’s worth noting that those labels have long been criticized for failing to reflect how much Americans actually eat. [Image: FCC]