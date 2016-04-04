advertisement
Former Tesla exec is quietly working on his own startup

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Jay Vijayan, who was the electric carmaker’s chief information officer before he left in January, has been busy setting up his own company, TechCrunch reports. There’s no word yet on what that company may do, but TechCrunch guesses it will involve enterprise software.

