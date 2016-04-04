Toyota’s new data company will partner with Microsoft

The automaker is forming a new data science company that will work with Microsoft to research transportation innovations, including self-driving cars and cars that can communicate with each other and with homes.

This is Toyota’s second major research move in recent months. In November, the carmaker announced it was spending $1 billion to open an artificial intelligence lab led by Gill Pratt, a former program manager at the U.S. government’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. Toyota is not the only auto company positioning itself to succeed in the rapidly changing transportation landscape–General Motors recently began a partnership with Lyft to build a network of autonomous cars.