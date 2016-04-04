advertisement
The iPhone SE disappoints in opening weekend sales

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Though the revival of the 4-inch iPhone was widely praised at Apple’s recent launch event, not many fans have bought the device since it went on sale last Thursday, according to statistics collected by one analytics firm. The iPhone SE saw the lowest number of early adopters, compared to other iPhone releases in recent years, capturing only 0.9% of all iPhones during that first weekend of sales, per Localytics.

