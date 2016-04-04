advertisement
China may widely adopt self-driving cars before the U.S.

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Traffic conditions and government support could make driverless cars an easier sell in China and make it the world’s biggest market for the vehicles within the next 15 years, according to research by the Boston Consulting Group, reports the New York Times. Autonomous car startups are mushrooming in the country, including Uisee Technology, which was founded by Intel engineering vet Gansha Wu. 

