Here’s what we learned from Elon Musk’s 68 tweets about the Model 3

Soon after Tesla revealed its new Model 3 electric car on Thursday night, attracting 276,000 pre-orders, the company’s legendary CEO took to Twitter to describe upcoming features and answer questions from the public about everything from steering wheel design to aerodynamics. One of his cryptic replies even prompted speculation that it may be a self-driving car. Here are some of the highlights:

• The all-wheel drive version (upgrading will cost less than $5,000) will go “a lot faster” than the prototypes.

• The company plans to increase production to enable “large numbers” of new customers to take advantage of the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric car purchases, which will expire in October 2018.

• The oblong steering wheel and touchscreen displayed in the prototype will be very different in the real car.

• Those matte black hubcaps are “surprisingly popular” and staying.

• The car will fit two (maybe even three) child seats, a bicycle and the rear seats will fold down–”it will be great for road trips and camping.”