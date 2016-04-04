In case you missed it

• Jeff Bezos’s rocket company Blue Origin successfully launched and landed a rocket for the third time. While Blue Origin has focused on returning vehicles to terra firma, Elon Musk’s company SpaceX aims to land its rockets at sea.

• IBM has a new chief digital officer: Bob Lord, former president at AOL. Lord will “accelerate and scale all aspects of IBM’s digital presence, operations and ecosystem,” according to a company statement.

• Silicon Valley-based airline Virgin America agreed to be sold for $2.6 billion to Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines. The merger would make Alaska Air the fifth-biggest carrier in the U.S.

• The FBI has offered to help local law enforcement agencies unlock iPhones in criminal cases, a leaked memo published by BuzzFeed reveals.