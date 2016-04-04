Tesla received $10 billion worth of Model 3 orders in just 48 hours

The amount of orders for Tesla’s latest electric car show there’s no lack of interest in the company’s products or electric cars in general. Over the first two days of pre-orders the company recorded 276,000 sales, the Guardian reports. The base price for the Model 3 is $35,000—still pricey, but by far the cheapest Tesla ever. However, most people who put down $1000 to pre-order the car opted to add on extras, bringing the average sale price of the Model 3 up to $42,000.