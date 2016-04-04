The hacker who built his own self-driving Acura just raised $3.1 million

George Hotz, who gained infamy in 2007 at the age of 17 when he became the first person to unlock an iPhone, is now a software engineer. He made headlines recently for challenging Tesla’s Elon Musk to a test of the technology Hotz used to outfit his car with cameras and homemade software and semi-autonomously drive on the highway in California. Investors share his confidence, with Andreessen Horowitz partner confirming to Re/code that the firm is leading a $3.1 million round of funding in Hotz’s company, Comma.ai.