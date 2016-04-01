advertisement
Is Jeff Bezos trying to be more transparent about his space aspirations?

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

Tomorrow, Bezos’s space company Blue Origin is upping the ante with a third launch of its reusable New Shepard rocket, which has already successfully pulled off two vertical landings. 

This marks the first time Bezos has been upfront about a launch—unlike Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX, which regularly live streams its test runs. And this time around, Bezos says, we may be treated to drone footage of the launch after the fact. 

