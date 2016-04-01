Is Jeff Bezos trying to be more transparent about his space aspirations?

Tomorrow, Bezos’s space company Blue Origin is upping the ante with a third launch of its reusable New Shepard rocket, which has already successfully pulled off two vertical landings.

Pushing the envelope. Restarting BE-3 fast @ high thrust, just 3600 ft from ground. Impact in 6 sec if engine doesn’t restart & ramp fast. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 1, 2016

This marks the first time Bezos has been upfront about a launch—unlike Elon Musk’s space company SpaceX, which regularly live streams its test runs. And this time around, Bezos says, we may be treated to drone footage of the launch after the fact.