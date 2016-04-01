In the midst of a talent exodus, Yahoo loses its talent scout

Sandy Gould, Yahoo’s acclaimed SVP of talent acquisition and development, is stepping down . First reported by Re/code yesterday, Gould confirmed the departure in a statement today.

Though Gould spouted lines like “It’s time to take a break and decide my next adventure,” Re/code‘s Kara Swisher says, like other ex-Yahoo execs before him, Gould already has another job lined up. Given the call to remove Yahoo’s entire board—and the possibility of its core business being sold—is that much of a surprise?