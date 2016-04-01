advertisement
Here’s how Americans spend their time online

By Cayleigh Parrish1 minute Read

Social media accounts for 1 in every 5 minutes Americans spend online, according to comScore’s latest report. Between social media, email, and IM, communication proves to be the number one function of the Internet today—due in large part to the rise of mobile devices.

