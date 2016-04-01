Here’s how this banker coped with his “colossal” error in not buying Alibaba shares in 2003

Back in the summer of 1999, Duncan Clark, a former Morgan Stanley investment banker, first met the e-commerce goliath’s legendary founder Jack Ma. He became an adviser to Alibaba and helped with its international expansion efforts. A year later, Ma granted him the right to buy a few hundred thousand shares for 30 cents each. But when the deadline was up to buy the shares in 2003, Clark decided not to buy the shares in what he calls “an error of colossal proportions,” in his new book, “Alibaba: The House That Jack Ma Built.” By the time of Alibaba’s IPO in 2014, those shares would have been worth $30 million.