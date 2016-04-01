The least annoying April Fools’ pranks of 2016

• I assume the Mark Zuckerberg for H&M line—a set of seven identical gray T-shirts and a pair of jeans—is inspired by this photo of Zuck’s closet , which would have made Steve Jobs proud.

• Have you ever wished Google’s moonshots were a bit more modest? Enter data compression pioneer Richard Hendricks, who you may know from Silicon Valley upstart Pied Piper.

• Today, Pornhub is SFW and serving up “hard shucking like you’ve never seen,” courtesy of its a-maize-ing April Fools’ Day makeover as Cornhub.

As a bonus, here’s our pick for the most (inadvertently) annoying prank of the day: Gmail Mic Drop, which Google has since sheepishly turned off.