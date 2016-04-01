Apple’s sales grew 150x between 1977-1980

Today, Apple is a 40-year-old company—exactly—with $234 billion in yearly revenue, and for all its history-making success, people are a bit worried about whether it can find a way to keep growing. Back in 1980, however, it was a hot startup that was going public. And the company’s IPO prospectus reported that its sales grew from $774,000 in 1977 to $118 million in 1980—a pace which would inspire envy in any 21st-century unicorn.