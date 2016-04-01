advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

DJI files first major drone industry patent lawsuit

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Dronemaker DJI is suing Yuneec, claiming the smaller competitor infringed on two of its patents: “systems and methods for target tracking” and “interchangeable mounting platform.” The California lawsuit is the drone industry’s first major patent case, The Verge reports.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life