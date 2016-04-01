Remember when Kanye West said his album was Tidal-exclusive?

My album will never never never be on Apple. And it will never be for sale… You can only get it on Tidal.

Turns out Ye spoke too soon, as he is wont to do. The Life of Pablo is streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and Google Play as of today, and is also available for purchase on Kanye’s site.

Tidal exclusives seem to have worked, to some degree—the company just announced this week that it has 3 million paid subscribers—but surely its artists can’t resist the siren call of Spotify, which boasts 10 times as many paying users, or Apple Music, which racked up 11 million subscribers eight months after launch.