This patent application suggests that sign language could be supported by the Apple Watch

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Several hand gestures–including pointing, waving and even extending pinky and thumb in a “phone me” gesture– could all “be used to initiate actions on either the Watch itself or a paired iPhone,” according to the applications filed with the federal patent office, reports 9to5Mac. The illustrations that accompany the application show a person using sign language, which is then interpreted by a paired iPhone and converted into speech or text, notes Patently Apple.  Per the application:

One or more optical sensors, inertial sensors, mechanical contact sensors, and myoelectric sensors, to name just a few examples, can detect movements of the user’s body. Based on the detected movements, a user gesture can be determined.

