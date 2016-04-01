This patent application suggests that sign language could be supported by the Apple Watch

Several hand gestures–including pointing, waving and even extending pinky and thumb in a “phone me” gesture– could all “be used to initiate actions on either the Watch itself or a paired iPhone,” according to the applications filed with the federal patent office, reports 9to5Mac. The illustrations that accompany the application show a person using sign language, which is then interpreted by a paired iPhone and converted into speech or text, notes Patently Apple. Per the application:

One or more optical sensors, inertial sensors, mechanical contact sensors, and myoelectric sensors, to name just a few examples, can detect movements of the user’s body. Based on the detected movements, a user gesture can be determined.