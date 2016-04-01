Frog nixes chief creative officer role

Storied design consultancy Frog is doing away with the “chief creative officer” title in favor of a five-person creative leadership team. Co.Design’s Mark Wilson writes:
Frog will continue to be one of the world’s only design consultancies that’s capable of building real things. However, Frog has never been a company without a CCO—a singular perspective to ground its strategy in the future. And it’s with some level of irony that, as many corporations around the globe are hiring the position for the first time, Frog has abandoned it.