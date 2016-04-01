In case you missed it

• Tesla on Thursday night unveiled its new Model 3 electric sedan . The Tesla Model 3 costs $35,000 , half as much as the older Model S.

• Today is Apple’s 40th anniversary. See the evolution of its advertising, from the 1981 Apple II to the Apple Watch.

• Uber CEO Travis Kalanick is facing a price-fixing lawsuit in the U.K. The suit claims Kalanick “conspired with drivers” by having them charge the prices set by Uber’s algorithm. “The advancement of technological means for the orchestration of large-scale price-fixing conspiracies need not leave antitrust law behind,” the judge wrote.

• BlackBerry posted better-than-expected Q4 earnings, thanks to growth in its software and services business. The phonemaker’s hardware business has been struggling; Facebook recently ended support for the BlackBerry Facebook app.

• It’s April Fools’ Day, so be careful out there—and let Gmail’s prank-gone-wrong be a cautionary tale to other corporate jokesters today.