Google’s “Mic Drop” April Fools’ prank backfires

The company is known for doing a few innocent jokes on this day every year but one of this year’s pranks seriously backfired and it has been pulled in the face of user outrage. That’s the Gmail Mic Drop “feature,” which allowed users to send a gif of a minion dropping a mic as a reply to an email. Sending the gif would then mute the conversation as well.

A good prank in theory, but the Mic Drop button was labeled “send” with the icon of a mic next to it and it was placed directly next to the real “send” button in Gmail, which led plenty of people to use the wrong button and mistakenly send gifs to work. Google acknowledged the prank gone awry on its Gmail blog with the statement: “Well, it looks like we pranked ourselves this year. ???? Due to a bug, the Mic Drop feature inadvertently caused more headaches than laughs. We’re truly sorry. The feature has been turned off. If you are still seeing it, please reload your Gmail page.” (by Michael Grothaus)