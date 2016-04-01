“Uber for birth control” expands to HIV-prevention meds

Nurx, the app maker that made a splash by delivering birth control to your door in 24 hours (think “Uber for birth control”), has now expanded its service to include HIV-prevention meds. The Y Combinator-funded company will also deliver Truvada, a daily pill for people to protect themselves against HIV-1 infection. According to the CDC, more than 43,000 people in the United States were newly diagnosed with HIV in 2014.

* Truvada is about 90% effective in reducing HIV infection from sex.