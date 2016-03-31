advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

“I’m so sick of the stereotype that all women are shopping-obsessed”

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Our most popular story today is about a workwear brand designed for women who hate to shop. MM.LaFleur offers “ludicrously basic” professional dresses, skirts, and blouses, writes Fast Company‘s Elizabeth Segran, and its simple model has paid off: One black dress had a 1,600-person wait list, and revenue is projected to be $30 million in 2016. “We had a very hard time fundraising,” said cofounder Sarah LaFleur. “Most of the male VCs we spoke with didn’t get what we were doing at all.”

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life