“I’m so sick of the stereotype that all women are shopping-obsessed”

Our most popular story today is about a workwear brand designed for women who hate to shop. MM.LaFleur offers “ludicrously basic” professional dresses, skirts, and blouses, writes Fast Company‘s Elizabeth Segran, and its simple model has paid off: One black dress had a 1,600-person wait list, and revenue is projected to be $30 million in 2016. “We had a very hard time fundraising,” said cofounder Sarah LaFleur. “Most of the male VCs we spoke with didn’t get what we were doing at all.”