Apple begins collecting ResearchKit data as it plots more direct moves into health care

Apple has recently starting collecting data from ResearchKit, its service for researchers to develop iPhone-based studies. Previously, these researchers had sole access to the data. But now, according to a report from Mashable, Apple is collecting this information for its own research purposes. “For certain ResearchKit studies, Apple will be listed as a researcher, receiving data from participants who consent to share their data,” the company told Mashable. The first two apps it is collecting data from are the Mole Mapper Melanoma Study and the Parkinson mPower study.