Legendary investor John Doerr gets a new title

The venture capitalist who has steered funding to Amazon, Google, Intuit, Compaq, Netscape, and many other companies over the years will become chairman of Kleiner Perkins, the firm where he has long hung his hat, reports Re/code. Doerr, 64, says that he has no intention of easing the brakes, saying in a blog post to the staff of the firm: “With two daughters off to college I have more time, freedom, and capacity for investing, learning, and coaching. Far from slowing down, I expect to speed up.”