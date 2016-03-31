You can send the gift of Starbucks in an email

More Outlook users might start sending you free coffee coupons in emails. Bummer. The add-ons–third-party extensions that work within Outlook–already worked with Windows, iOS, and Web, but in the next few weeks they come to Office 2016 for Mac. There are now more than 100 add-ins for Outlook.

If you haven’t already gotten one, these little bribes might come in emails suggesting coffee meetings. You can access the coupon on your mobile phone and redeem it at the counter at Starbucks. The email also might include a map in a side panel that shows where the coffee meeting is to take place. On the sender’s side, the coffee-sending capability is built as an “add-on,” a special button in Outlook client.