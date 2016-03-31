advertisement
Apple files patent for smart watch bands

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Apple filed a patent for what it calls “Modular functional band links for wearable devices,” or, simply, smart watch bands. These bands could feature extra battery life, various health sensors, cameras, GPS, speakers, buttons–basically, nearly anything Apple can dream up, according to the patent application.

