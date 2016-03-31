The list of new Amazon Dash buttons is a window into American life

Amazon today released nearly 80 new Dash Buttons, which let people order refills of brand-name products with a single touch. Reading the full list is a very “We Didn’t Start the Fire” experience—see it here.

Amazon says Dash Button orders have gone up 75% in the last three months. When the company first announced the service a year ago, many people thought it must be an April Fools’ prank. Now, enough Americans are using the buttons that Amazon is tripling the number of available brands.