The list of new Amazon Dash buttons is a window into American life

Arm & Hammer Cat Litter. Dasani. Doritos. Lysol. Mucinex. O.N.E. Coconut Water. Purina Beyond. Red Bull. Slim Jim. Trojan. Vanity Fair Napkins. Vitafusion. Vitamin Water.
Amazon today released nearly 80 new Dash Buttons, which let people order refills of brand-name products with a single touch. Reading the full list is a very “We Didn’t Start the Fire” experience—see it here.
Amazon says Dash Button orders have gone up 75% in the last three months. When the company first announced the service a year ago, many people thought it must be an April Fools’ prank. Now, enough Americans are using the buttons that Amazon is tripling the number of available brands.