BMW’s IoT platform wants to run your life from the car

In BMW’s vision, its Microsoft Azure-powered Internet of Things (IoT) cloud knows your calendar, schedule, driving directions, and habits (“Be careful David, there’s a rockslide ahead”), your connected home devices, and lots of other things. All this information is delivered both to your car’s dashboard and to your iPhone, where you can manage it.

So you can pre-cool your house from the car on the way home, get reminders, and make phone calls. In short, BMW is offering yet another platform from which to manage your life. As if there weren’t enough already. If you already see a German car as the center of your lifestyle, the BMW Connected platform may be perfect for you.