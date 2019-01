Co.Design reports the sudden death of renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid:

Hadid had been hospitalized in Miami—where her design for the 62-story One Thousand Museum tower is under construction—after contracting bronchitis this week. She died suddenly in the early hours of Thursday morning of a heart attack.

Reactions from architects and critics have been instant as the news broke this morning. She was “one of the great architectural figures of our time,” critic Paul Goldberger wrote.