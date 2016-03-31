Airbnb wants you to know that women over 60 love Airbnb

Seniors are Airbnb’s fastest-growing age demographic among hosts, according to a report the company released this morning. In the U.S., 13% of hosts in the U.S. are now seniors, and the demographic is growing 102% year over year . Women 60 or older, according to the same report, are especially good hosts, with 63% of trips hosted resulting in five stars. “Senior women truly are ‘golden’ hosts of the Airbnb community,” it concludes. Among the possible motives for Airbnb to release such a specific report, we’re hoping that making that pun was on top of the list. (by Sarah Kessler)