Tonight, Tesla unwraps its smaller, cheaper electric car

When CEO Elon Musk introduces the Model 3 at its design studio in Hawthorne, California, auto enthusiasts will be glued to the livestream (starting at 11:30 p.m. EST). Not many details have been revealed about the car, since Tesla first confirmed its launch a year and a half ago. Though the company has stated that 200 miles of range is the goal, Popular Mechanics reports that some are whispering it could make 300 miles of range, which would be “a huge leap forward.”