A startup that aims to be a “Keurig for juice” just launched

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Juicero, which has quietly raised $100 million over the last three years, was founded by Doug Evans, the former CEO of health-food chain Organic Avenue, reports Business Insider. It is a Wi-Fi-connected appliance that works like this, per BI: “You simply slip in the pouch, press a button, and out pours your juice.”

