U.S. women’s soccer players allege wage discrimination

Five prominent players on the U.S. women’s soccer team are set to file a federal complaint against U.S. Soccer, claiming that their pay is unfairly lower than that of male players and that they are often given inferior accommodations and working conditions.
As the New York Times describes:
A men’s player, for example, receives $5,000 for a loss in a friendly match but as much as $17,625 for a win against a top opponent. A women’s player receives $1,350 for a similar match, but only if the United States wins; women’s players get no bonuses for losses or ties.
Women are paid less than men across nearly all industries, and sports are no exception.