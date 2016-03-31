U.S. women’s soccer players allege wage discrimination

Five prominent players on the U.S. women’s soccer team are set to file a federal complaint against U.S. Soccer , claiming that their pay is unfairly lower than that of male players and that they are often given inferior accommodations and working conditions.

As the New York Times describes:

A men’s player, for example, receives $5,000 for a loss in a friendly match but as much as $17,625 for a win against a top opponent. A women’s player receives $1,350 for a similar match, but only if the United States wins; women’s players get no bonuses for losses or ties.

Women are paid less than men across nearly all industries, and sports are no exception.