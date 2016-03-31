In case you missed it

• The four-inch iPhone SE goes on sale today . CNET has a fun video journey through the iPhone family tree.

• Microsoft will include ad-blocking in its Microsoft Edge browser. Yesterday, a German court ruled that blocking ads online is legal.

• “Corporate drone” has a new meaning. Drone (the flying kind) company Airware has raised $50 million to build unmanned aircraft kits for big enterprise companies.

• Web annotation startup Genius, responding to critics who say its software can be used for online cruelty and harassment, has added a “report abuse” button.