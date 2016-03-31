The first airline bot is now available for Facebook Messenger

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines made the announcement in a Facebook post (of course). With the help of bots, you’ll be able to “receive your KLM flight confirmation message, access your KLM boarding pass, receive check-in reminders, get flight status updates, and have your customer service questions answered, right from Messenger,” said Facebook.
Receive your booking details via Messenger
Use Messenger to get on board. All your travel info in one place.
Posted by KLM on Wednesday, March 30, 2016
Customer service chatbots, while new to Facebook Messenger, aren’t a completely new idea. They’ve been in use for some time in Asian messaging apps including WeChat and Line. Recently, Microsoft also announced that Skype will offer chatbot support. (by Michael Grothaus)