The FBI will help Arkansas prosecutor unlock iPhone in murder case

Less than 24 hours after being asked, the bureau has agreed to help the state unlock an iPhone and iPod Touch belonging to two teenagers accused of multiple homicides, according to the LA Times . And this is just days after the government dropped its lawsuit against Apple in the San Bernardino iPhone case after the FBI said it found a way to unlock the device without the company’s help.

However, the FBI is unlikely to use the same method in the Arkansas case since doing so could force the FBI to reveal how they bypassed the security features on the iPhone. “In a criminal case, if the FBI uses a technique, there’s going to be questions about divulging that technique or chain of custody to the defense,” Electronic Frontier Foundation attorney Eric Crocker told the LAT. “So my instinct is this might be something different.” (by Michael Grothaus)