Just imagine taking this out for a spin

Check out the first video showing the all-new sexy, futuristic autonomous racecar from Kinetik, a London-based futures investment firm and Formula E—the world’s-first electric racing series. The Roborace is an autonomous car racing championship starting later this year and this vehicle was designed by Daniel Simon, a former Bugatti and Le Mans designer who has also worked in Hollywood on films like “Tron: Legacy and Oblivion.” (by Daniel Terdiman)