Microsoft’s Nadella: The future is bots, not apps

At his Build keynote this morning, the “Conversation as a Platform,” company CEO Satya Nadella introduced a concept that represents his vision for the future. He believes the world is too complex to be understood and managed through the lens of apps. “We need to be able to make it much more natural for people to get things done, vs. this thing about let me remember the 20 apps I need to get anything done,” Nadella told Bloomberg .

He thinks that conversational bots are a better answer and these bots could show up anywhere. A bot could power an automated drive-thru attendant at a fast food joint. One might show up in your favorite messaging app to guide you through the process of ordering a new pair of Levis from Macy’s. You might find another at the website of a retailer like Home Depot. And those are just the business-oriented bots. Another army of bots may be used for social, productivity, and entertainment purposes.