advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The ISS is getting a new, inflatable room, delivered by SpaceX

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

On April 8, a SpaceX rocket is set to ferry an inflatable habitat to the International Space Station. The Bigelow Expandable Activity Module (BEAM), created by Bigelow Aerospace, contains sensors that will track temperature and how well the habitat blocks radiation. TechCrunch has an informative article about the history of inflatable space habitats (which actually goes back to the 1960s). 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life