ACLU says feds asked Apple and Google to crack 63 phones

The ACLU says it’s identified 63 cases where the government tried to use the All Writs Act to compel Apple or Google to help investigators extract data from phones.

The group says it’s put all the cases onto an interactive map, which you can access here. The map includes the law enforcement agency involved, the type of case, tech company, docket number, etc., as well as links to the underlying legal documents if they’re available.

Federal authorities in February sought to compel Apple to write a new operating system to break into the iPhone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook, and said at the time the solution requested would be used on only one phone. It has since abandoned the effort to involve Apple.

“We think this is important because it shows just how widespread the government’s attempts to get tech firms to bypass phone security are—and they’re mainly doing it in non-terrorism cases,” a spokesperson said in a note to Fast Company.