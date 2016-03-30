advertisement
In new report, Apple claims its compliance with labor standards is “virtually unheard of”

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

It just released its 2016 supplier responsibility report, based on 640 audits covering over 1.6 million workers in 2015. In the report, Apple says that 97% of suppliers complied with its 60-hour workweek last year, a 5% increase from 2014. Apple also touted the success of its energy efficiency programs. Among the highlights, the company claims: 

• More than 9.2 million workers have been trained on their rights since 2008.

• More than $25.6 million in excessive recruitment fees have been repaid to foreign contract workers by suppliers

• Suppliers have diverted more than 73,000 metric tons of waste from landfills

• Apple’s Clean Water Program has saved more than 3.8 billion gallons of freshwater.

• Reduced carbon emissions by more than 13,800 metric tons through our energy efficiency program.

