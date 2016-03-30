In new report, Apple claims its compliance with labor standards is “virtually unheard of”

It just released its 2016 supplier responsibility report , based on 640 audits covering over 1.6 million workers in 2015. In the report, Apple says that 97% of suppliers complied with its 60-hour workweek last year, a 5% increase from 2014. Apple also touted the success of its energy efficiency programs. Among the highlights, the company claims:

• More than 9.2 million workers have been trained on their rights since 2008.

• More than $25.6 million in excessive recruitment fees have been repaid to foreign contract workers by suppliers

• Suppliers have diverted more than 73,000 metric tons of waste from landfills

• Apple’s Clean Water Program has saved more than 3.8 billion gallons of freshwater.

• Reduced carbon emissions by more than 13,800 metric tons through our energy efficiency program.