Our biggest threat in Afghanistan? Corruption

“As a former state and federal prosecutor with the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Racketeering Section and a longtime congressional investigator, I thought I knew all about corruption, but I can tell you that what I have seen and heard in the last four years in Afghanistan puts to shame what we call corruption here. And this pervasive corruption poses a deadly threat to the entire U.S. effort to rebuild Afghanistan.” — John F. Sopko, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction in a speech delivered today in Pittsburgh.