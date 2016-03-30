advertisement
Girls: Here’s a chance to study coding with Karlie Kloss and the Flatiron school — for free

By Anjali Mullany1 minute Read

We already knew Karlie Kloss is more than a pretty face. Today the supermodel/baker/YouTuber/burgeoning programmer announced her new multi-city Kode with Klossy coding camp for young ladies ages 13-18. Click here to get the scoop on this new program–which is offering 80 scholarships for students who want to learn some Ruby on Rails using the Flatiron School’s Learn.co platform.

