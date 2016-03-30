Today in “male tech founder doesn’t understand women”

Boompi is a new dating app that lets women invite their friends to view and discuss private messages with potential dates—already, a creepy premise.

But in an interview with TechCrunch, Boompi’s male founder Alejandro Ponce reveals some problematic thinking about women (and humanity in general?).

“Boompi is every girls’ dream,” says the app’s male founder Alejandro Ponce. “A social discovery app where girls can secretly add their girl friends to a chat with a guy to gossip and share their opinion on guys.”

Boompi is not every girls’ dream. “Boompi is like building a marketplace: If every girl (supply) is on Boompi then every boy will want to join (demand).”