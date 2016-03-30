Meet a smarter Skype with Cortana, bots, and HoloLens

From Facebook Messenger to Slack, messaging is one of the hottest tech categories now. For Microsoft, messaging means Skype. At the BUILD conference, Microsoft’s Lilian Rincon demoed an upcoming version of the communications app which automatically transcribes video voicemail and–with the help of Cortana and bots–can intelligently parse what you’re talking about in and negotiate with third-party bots to accomplish stuff like ordering cupcakes and reserving hotel rooms.

Bots are available in an update to various Skype versions available today, and Microsoft will also release a platform to allow third-party developers to build Skype bots.

Rincon also showed a concept video of Skype for the HoloLens mixed-reality headset–which will let HoloLens users engage in video calls with folks using Skype on other devices.