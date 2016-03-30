Case Western using HoloLens to teach future doctors

The Dean of the Case Western Reserve University Medical School, Pam Davis, was here at Microsoft Build talking about her school’s use of the HoloLens mixed reality headset to train medical students.

A couple of students were seen on stage wearing the headsets, and the crowd could see what they were seeing on an adjacent screen. They could see a 3D representation of the human body and all its parts. They could interact with the image and point at various organs.

Professor Mark Griswald beamed into the session from his office across the country to participate in the virtual anatomy lesson. He was represented in the HoloLens display by a red head and hand.